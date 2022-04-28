Ohtani (2-2) picked up the win against Cleveland on Wednesday, pitching five innings during which he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He also went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI as a hitter.

Ohtani wasn't dominant on the mound -- he registered a season-low strikeout total and induced just seven swings-and-misses -- but he bounced back from yielding two first-inning runs and did enough to earn his second straight win. The two-way star helped his own cause at the plate, notching an RBI double in the sixth inning and coming around to score on a Mike Trout double. Ohtani finished with his first three-hit performance of the campaign and will likely make his next start as a pitcher early next week in Boston.