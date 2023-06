Ohtani left Tuesday's start versus against the White Sox with a trainer, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. He allowed one run in 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks before leaving.

While Ohtani is no longer on the mound, Weston reports that it looks like he'll stay in to hit as the designated hitter. Jacob Webb has taken over for Ohtani on the mound.