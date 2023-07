Ohtani was pulled from his start Tuesday against the Padres with an apparent injury, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

After Ohtanit gave up back-to-back homers to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning, Angels trainers came out to take a look at his cracked fingernail -- the same thing that caused Ohtani to leave his previous start June 27. More updates on his status will come shortly, but fantasy managers should consider Ohtani day-to-day in the meantime.