Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Expected to continue throwing
Ohtani will not be shut down from throwing in spite of the suspension of spring training and delay of the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
General manager Billy Eppler noted Friday that Ohtani, as well as the remainder of the Angels' pitching staff, will continue throwing during Major League Baseball's hiatus. That keeps the righthander's timeline to return to game action set at mid-May. Depending on when the regular season commences, Ohtani could end up pitching for a significantly larger portion of the season than originally planned.
