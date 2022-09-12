Angels manager Phil Nevin indicated that the blister that caused Ohtani to depart early from his last pitching start Saturday isn't going to prevent him from making his next start this coming weekend, the Associated Press reports.

Ohtani had tossed 79 pitches over five innings and surrendered only one run before the blister caused his early departure last Saturday, though he stayed in the contest as a hitter. The two-way star remained in the lineup at designated hitter Sunday, and Nevin stated that he'll complete his normal bullpen session and be ready for his next scheduled pitching start without taking any extra time off. That outing will likely come at home against Seattle on Saturday.