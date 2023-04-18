Ohtani did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing zero runs (one earned) through two hitless innings with one walk in the win over the Red Sox. He struck out three.

The 28-year-old exited the game after two hitless innings due to a prolonged rain delay. Ohtani gave up a walk to the Red Sox's leadoff hitter and threw two wild pitches, which led to a run-scoring groundout by Rob Refsnyder in the first inning. Despite his short performance, Ohtani was still impressive and boasts a 0.86 ERA with only two earned runs and 37 strikeouts in 21 innings. He is tentatively set to start again this weekend against Kansas City.