Ohtani (15-9) allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Athletics.

The only baserunners Ohtani allowed came in the fifth inning, though that was enough for him to surrender a run and to take his ninth loss of the season. Otherwise, he was extremely impressive, racking up 13 swinging strikes on only 69 total pitches. Ohtani closed the season by allowing one or fewer earned runs in six of seven starts. Overall, he maintained a 2.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 219 strikeouts across 166 innings.