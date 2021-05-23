Ohtani is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, manager Joe Maddon said that the Athletics bringing a lefty (Sean Manaea) to hill in additional to the Angels having Monday off were factors in the decision to let the lefty hitting Ohtani sit out Sunday. Maddon noted that he still expects the two-way star to serve as a designated hitter throughout the Angels' upcoming six-game week, aside from the day the southpaw pitches. Ohtani tentatively lines up to make his next start on the mound Friday in Oakland.