Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Monday in a 7-3 win over the Mariners.
Ohtani broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with a 431-foot, two-run shot to center field. It was his second homer in as many days and gave him at least one hit in each of the four games in which he has played this season. Ohtani is slashing .294/.333/.647 with five RBI and three runs through 18 plate appearances.
