Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Astros.
Ohtani helped Los Angeles get off to a promising start with his first-inning solo shot to right field. That was the only run the Angels managed in the contest, however, and they tallied only one additional hit. Ohtani has notched three homers over his past six contests, and he has added two doubles, four RBI, a stolen base and six walks over that span.
