Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Friday's 9-6 win over Texas.

Ohtani blasted his first homer of the year on the first pitch of the game from Matt Bush. He then took Kolby Allard deep for a two-run blast in the fifth. The reigning AL MVP was off to a slow 5-for-29 start at the dish but Friday's performance could be the momentum boost he needed. Ohtani is now hitting .206 with four extra-base hits this season.