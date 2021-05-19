Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Cleveland.

Ohtani hit a no-doubter, 440-foot homer in the first inning for his fourth long ball in his last five games. The 26-year-old continues to be the talk of the league, as he leads all of baseball with 14 home runs while dazzling on the mound once a week. The Angels will likely need him to produce even more after the team placed Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a calf strain, which is expected to keep him out 6-to-8 weeks. The two-way sensation is slashing .271/.323/.632 with 33 RBI, 32 runs scored, and he's just outside the top 10 among all qualified hitters with a .956 OPS.