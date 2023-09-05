Ohtani (oblique) will undergo further testing Tuesday morning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani appeared to injure himself on a swing during batting practice, and skipper Phil Nevin stated that as of Monday night, the slugger is "pretty sore," per Fletcher. The team should have a better idea of Ohtani's availability moving forward after getting a look at Tuesday's test results.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Scratched from starting nine•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will need surgery at some point•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Reaches 20 steals•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Three hits in loss•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Swipes two bags Saturday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In lineup at designated hitter•