Ohtani (finger) will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Astros, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Ohtani has been dealing with a blister and a cracked nail, which forced him to exit his start Friday against the Astros early. It's possible his bothersome finger winds up delaying his next start, but it won't affect his ability to hit, at least not to the point that the Angels feel compelled to rest him.