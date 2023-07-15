Ohtani (finger) will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Astros, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Ohtani has been dealing with a blister and a cracked nail, which forced him to exit his start Friday against the Astros early. It's possible his bothersome finger winds up delaying his next start, but it won't affect his ability to hit, at least not to the point that the Angels feel compelled to rest him.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Leaves start with trainer•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Feels good after bullpen session•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Bright spot in loss•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In Wednesday's lineup at DH•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Battling finger blister•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Exits with trainers•