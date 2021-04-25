Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 16-2 loss to the Astros.
He connected on his sixth homer of the season in the third inning off Kent Emanuel, but it was the last run the Angels would score on the day. Perhaps more importantly, Ohtani saw action late in the blowout in left field, his first appearance as anything other than a pitcher or DH in his big-league career. If manager Joe Maddon continues to find creative ways to deploy his talented two-way threat, it could lead to additional positional flexibility for Ohtani down the road in many fantasy formats.