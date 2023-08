Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Rays.

Ohtani gave the Angels a 5-1 lead with his grand slam in the second inning but it wasn't enough to hold off the Rays. After an eight-game homerless drought, he's gone deep three times in his last five appearances. In 32 games since the All-Star break, Ohtani owns an outstanding 1.149 OPS. His season line is up to .308/.407/.668 with 70 extra-base hits (43 homers) and 89 RBI through 121 games.