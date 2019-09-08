Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Ohtani got the Angels on the board with a two-run double in the first inning and drove in three more with a homer to left field in the third. The five runs batted in established a career high and the long ball was his first since Aug. 18. The 25-year-old has experienced a dip in power this season but has remained productive at the plate, slashing .293/.349/.512 with 17 homers and 60 RBI in 409 plate appearances.