Ohtani (finger) went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled pitching start for Sunday's game, but he was cleared to hit. He made a big impact from the No. 2 spot in the order Friday. In the second inning, he hit a bases-loaded double to plate three runs. The 26-year-old added a solo shot in the fifth inning to extend the Angels' lead to 5-0. He's batting .300/.344/.700 with three homers, eight RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases in eight games. Ohtani is expected to be able to continue hitting while battling a finger blister, but it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the mound.