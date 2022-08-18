Ohtani went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI triple and an RBI single in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.

Ohtani had a stellar day at the plate, sending Magneuris Sierra home on a fifth-inning single, David Fletcher home on a seventh-inning triple and again on a ninth-inning homer. The superstar was a double shy of hitting for the cycle with two singles, a triple and a homer. The home run was Ohtani's 27th of the year and his fifth this month. He extended his hit streak to five games, which includes a three-hit and four-hit outing. During that span, Ohtani has increased his batting average from .253 to .265.