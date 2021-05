Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and two strikeouts in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Oakland.

Ohtani was stranded on second after a two-out double in the sixth and brought home a run with his eighth-inning triple. A .320 on base is about average but a .619 slugging brings his OPS to .939, a mark that places Ohtani among the league leaders.