Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a walk and two additional runs scored during Sunday's 12-11 loss to the Blue Jays.

Ohtani scored on an Anthony Rendon single during the opening frame and extended the Halos lead to 5-0 with a two-run homer during the third inning, but the Blue Jays stormed back to take the game and series win. Through nine games this season the two-way star has a .333/.436/.667 slash line with three home runs and nine RBI, and he's been dominant on the mound in two starts with a 0.75 ERA and 18:7 K:BB over 12 innings. Ohtani is penciled in to pitch Tuesday against the Nationals.