Ohtani was removed from Monday night's spring start due to an apparent right middle finger injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ardaya notes that Ohtani was looking at his right hand throughout the inning, so there's certainly a possibility that this is nothing more than a blister issue, especially considering his history with blisters. Expect more news on the extent of the injury to emerge after further evaluation.
