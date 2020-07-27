Ohtani (0-1) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks while failing to record an out as he took the loss against the Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics played some small ball to get their first six batters on base before Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani with Matt Andriese. It was as far from triumphant as possible for Ohtani, who made his first pitching appearance since 2018. The 26-year-old's next scheduled outing is next Sunday versus the high-scoring Astros.