Ohtani is making progress in his throwing progression and is expected to be part of the Angels' six-man rotation next season, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani has only thrown 53.1 innings over his three-year MLB career. Elbow issues limited him to just 10 starts in his 2018 debut, and he didn't pitch at all in 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was set to be a two-way player again last season but was deemed not yet ready to pitch after making a pair of disastrous starts. In theory, this should finally by our first full season of Ohtani as a true dual threat, though whether or not it finally goes smoothly this year remains to be seen. The Angels remain committed to the project to the point of deploying a non-standard rotation just to help him manage his workload.