When asked if Ohtani's next pitching start could get moved up after the two-way star tossed only 31pitches against Boston on Monday, Angels manager Phil Nevin said, "We'll talk about it," Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani completed two innings against the Red Sox before a rain delay that lasted nearly 90 minutes. Nevin opted not to risk an injury to his star hurler by putting him back on the mound, so his outing was over after just 31 pitches. It stands to reason that Ohtani won't need as much time as usual to recover between starts, though Nevin's comments suggest that Angels aren't yet certain whether they'll push his next appearance up.