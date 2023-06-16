Ohtani (6-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 5-3 victory over the Rangers. He struck out three.

Ohtani tied his season low in strikeouts while Thursday's tilt marked his first outing with fewer than five punchouts since May 3rd. However, he managed to pick up his first win in his last six appearances to notch his eighth quality start of the campaign. Though Ohtani has taken a step back from his incredible 2022 season, where he tallied a 2.33 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 219 strikeouts across 166 innings, he's remained a strong source of strikeouts (11.52 K/9) while totaling a 3.29 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 82 innings in 2023. Ohtani is in line for another tough matchup next time he takes the mound, which is expected to come during a two-game homestand versus the Dodgers.