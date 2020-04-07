Ohtani (elbow) has been participating in long toss from 180 feet and ramping up throwing intensity from 60 feet. He's expected to throw off a mound soon, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani has continued his throwing program despite the suspension of play necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. His progression to high-intensity work from 60 feet suggests that a return to the mound is just around the corner. If all goes well, Ohtani could be a part of the Angels' starting rotation when the regular season finally gets underway.