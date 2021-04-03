Ohtani got through a recent bullpen session without any issues from the blister that cut his final spring outing short, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani is scheduled to start Sunday against the White Sox, and it doesn't look as though the blister will interrupt those plans. He's in the lineup as a designated hitter Saturday despite the fact that he'll be pitching the next day, something the Angels had avoided doing in previous seasons.