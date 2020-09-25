site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup
RotoWire Staff
Ohtani is not starting Friday against the Dodgers.
Albert Pujols gets the nod as the designated hitter with lefty Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers. Ohtani has had a very tough time at the plate this season, hitting just .194/.297/.382.
