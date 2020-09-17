site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not starting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ohtani is out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondback, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani finds himself on the bench for the fifth straight game as the Angels face another left-hander in Alex Young. Albert Pujols is batting fifth as the designated hitter again Thursday.
