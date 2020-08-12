Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Oakland.
Ohtani has been heating up of late, going 6-for-11 with three walks over his last three games. That stretch has brought his average from .132 to .224 on the campaign. He has also driven in 10 runs and scored eight times.
