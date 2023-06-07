Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.

Ohtani has gone 10-for-27 (.370) with four homers and nine RBI over his last seven contests. The two-way star's blast in the fourth inning woke up the Angels' offense. He's posted a strong .276/.352/.552 slash line with 16 long balls, 42 RBI, 37 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 10 doubles and three triples through 60 games this season. He was back in the No. 2 spot Tuesday after a three-game stint at leadoff, but he's a good bet to have success from anywhere in the lineup.