Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the A's.

His second-inning blast off Cole Irvin was Ohtani's 19th homer of the year, while his fifth-inning steal was his 10th. The 26-year-old is now the fourth player in MLB and the first in the AL to reach double digits in both categories, joining Ronald Acuna, Fernando Tatis and Trea Turner.