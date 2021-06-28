Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple, a double, three RBI, two runs scored, a steal and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rays.

Somehow, Ohtani continues to find new ways to impress almost every day. He drove in runs in the sixth and seven innings before launching a solo blast in the ninth to give the Angels some cushion. The two-way superstar is now slashing .277/.363/.668 with 25 homers, 11 stolen bases and 59 RBI. He's racked up eight home runs and 10 runs scored over the last 11 games.