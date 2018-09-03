Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Pulled due to back stiffness, sore finger
Ohtani was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros after dealing with back stiffness and a sore right middle finger, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He had allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while fanning two over 2.1 frames.
He took a ground ball off his right hand early in his outing and was reportedly dealing with back stiffness, so the Angels made a change. Ohtani managed to throw 49 pitches prior to exiting. Following the game, manager Mike Scioscia stated he believed these two issues were the reason for Ohtani's drop in velocity, and that his elbow is fine. The Angels hope Ohtani will be ready to make his next start, although he's not expected to toe the rubber before next Sunday, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
