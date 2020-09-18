site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-shohei-ohtani-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ohtani isn't in Friday's lineup against the Rangers.
Ohtani will sit for a sixth consecutive game with left-hander Wes Benjamin serving as the primary pitcher Friday. Albert Pujols will take over as the designated hitter once again.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read