Ohtani is scheduled to make his next start as a pitcher Friday against the Pirates at Angel Stadium, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Ohtani developed a blister and a cracked nail during his most recent outing last Friday versus the Astros, but it hasn't prevented him from serving as the Angels' designated hitter in each of the subsequent five days while going 6-for-17 with three home runs and eight walks. The finger apparently hasn't bothered him during any throwing work he's been able to do over the last few days either, so he's not expected to face any restrictions as he toes the rubber Friday. The upcoming start could be Ohtani's last with the Angels if the team opts to trade the impending free agent ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.