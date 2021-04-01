Ohtani (finger) will bat second as the designated hitter in Thursday's game against the White Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani exited Monday's spring start as a pitcher due to a blister, but he'll be in the starting lineup for the team's Opening Day matchup. It's not yet clear whether Ohtani will be able to make his scheduled 2021 debut as a pitcher against the White Sox on Sunday, but it's encouraging to see him hitting Thursday.