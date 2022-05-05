Ohtani will start at a pitcher and designated hitter in Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Due to a groin injury suffered in Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox while he had served as a DH, Ohtani sat out Monday's series finale against Chicago. He's been back in action as a DH for the Angels' past two games against the Athletics, however, going 1-for-7 with two walks and a run between those contests. The groin injury prompted the Angels to push Ohtani back a day in the pitching schedule, but he'll still end up making a start on the mound in Boston as originally planned.