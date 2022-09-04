Ohtani pitched eight innings against Houston on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Though Ohtani wasn't overpowering in the start, he held the Astros to a single run over eight standout frames. It was just the second time the All-Star hurler has completed eight innings this season, and his 111 pitches were the third-most he has thrown in a contest in his career, per indpendent baseball writer Taylor Blake Ward. Ohtani has bounced back from a poor start against Detroit on Aug. 21 with 15 innings of one-run ball over his past two outings.