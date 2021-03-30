Angels manager Joe Maddon said that he expects Ohtani (finger) will be ready to pitch in his first scheduled start of the season Sunday against the White Sox, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pitching for the fourth and final time of the spring Monday against the Dodgers, Ohtani worked only 2.1 innings before bowing out of the contest after developing a blister on his right middle finger. He was lit up for seven runs before departing, inflating his spring ERA to 12.19 over 10.1 innings. Fortunately, the blister doesn't seem to be viewed as a major concern, as Maddon noted that the two-way standout would be able to serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's spring finale against the Dodgers. Assuming Ohtani makes it through a bullpen session later this week without issue, he should be ready to pitch Sunday, though he likely won't be asked to work deep into the contest.