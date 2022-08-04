Ohtani (forearm) said after Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics that he expectsto serve as the Angels' designated hitter in Thursday's series opener in Seattle, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani made his 18th start of the season on the mound Wednesday and dropped to 9-7 after he was charged with three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven in 5.2 innings. Though he didn't appear to suffer an injury during his time on the mound, the two-way player was lifted for a pinch hitter when his turn in the lineup came up in the bottom of the seventh. The Angels characterized his injury as a "mild cramp in his forearm," per Nevin, but the issue isn't considered serious, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. Fantasy managers in leagues with daily lineup moves will likely still want to verify that Ohtani is in fact good to go when the Angels unveil their starting nine for Thursday's contest.