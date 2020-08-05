Ohtani (forearm) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, but he's expected to start in Thursday's series finale, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 26-year-old isn't expected to pitch again this season after suffering a forearm strain Sunday, but the team still believes he'll serve as the primary designated hitter the rest of the season. Ohtani has taken the past few days off as the injury is evaluated, but he should be back in the lineup Thursday. Justin Upton will bat cleanup as the DH for Wednesday's contest.