Ohtani will sit Monday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani continues to fill a full-time role as the Angels' near-everyday designated hitter despite numbers that suggest he's not worthy of the job, as he's hitting just .188/.277/.381. The team knows he's capable of far better, however, as he hit .286/.351/.532 in his first two seasons in the league, and there's little reason for them not to let him hit his way out of his slump, as they sit last in the American League with a record of 12-23. Justin Upton starts in his place Monday.