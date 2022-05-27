Ohtani (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani was removed from Thursday's game against Toronto due to back stiffness and will be held out of the starting nine for at least one contest. According to Bollinger, it's not believed to be a serious injury, and the two-way star is available to pinch hit and is expected to make his start on the mound. Taylor Ward, who has sat out the past five games with a shoulder issue, will bat leadoff as the designated hitter Friday.