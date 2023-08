Ohtani won't make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani isn't dealing with an injury, but he told manager Phil Nevin that he was experiencing some fatigue and will therefore have his next start postponed to Aug. 23 against Cincinnati. It's unclear who will start Wednesday in Ohtani's place, though the recently-activated Griffin Canning seems like a possible candidate.