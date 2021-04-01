Ohtani will serve as the team's designated hitter Friday and could Saturday as well, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani's status was uncertain after he dealt with a blister earlier in the week, however he is in the Opening Day lineup and appears headed for a full workload. In addition to his time in the lineup, Ohtani is also slated to make his debut on the mound Sunday and will not have a pitch limit despite not being fully stretched out.