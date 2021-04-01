Ohtani will serve as the team's designated hitter Friday and could Saturday as well, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani's status was uncertain after he dealt with a blister earlier in the week, however he is in the Opening Day lineup and appears headed for a full workload. In addition to his time in the lineup, Ohtani is also slated to make his debut on the mound Sunday and will not have a pitch limit despite not being fully stretched out.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as designated hitter•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In lineup as designated hitter•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Should make Sunday start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Dealing with blister•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Leaves spring start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will hit near top of order•