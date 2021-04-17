Ohtani will throw a side session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani threw a 23-pitch bullpen session Wednesday without a bandage covering his blistered middle right finger, and manager Joe Maddon said that Saturday's throwing session should determine when the right-hander will be able to make his next outing. Ohtani has still been able to hit while working through his finger injury and is serving as the designated hitter while batting second in Friday's game against Minnesota.
