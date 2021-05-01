Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Seattle.

Ohtani took Chris Flexen deep to right field in the third inning to give the Angels a short-lived 3-2 lead. The long ball was his eighth of the season, placing him just one homer behind J.D. Martinez for the league lead. Ohtani is off to a hot start at the plate this season, complementing his homer total with a .283/.320/.652 slash line, 18 runs and 19 RBI.

