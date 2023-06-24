Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Rockies.

Ohtani had hit a small rough patch by going 0-for-7 across two games against the Dodgers this week, but he rebounded Friday while coming up a triple shy of the cycle. He's up to 25 homers on the year, 10 of which have come in his last 16 games as he's surged to the major-league lead, now two ahead of the Mets' Pete Alonso. Ohtani is slashing .298/.381/.630 with 59 RBI, 50 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples and 10 stolen bases over 75 contests as a batter in another remarkable campaign.